Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,847,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

