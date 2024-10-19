Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

