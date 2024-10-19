Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $308.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $232.29 and a 12-month high of $310.58.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

