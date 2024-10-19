ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CFO Sells $2,158,400.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABM opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in ABM Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 108.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

