Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO John F. Walsh Sells 5,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,866,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,411.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.77. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.18.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

