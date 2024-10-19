Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $696.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

