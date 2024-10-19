Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

HLT opened at $238.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.36 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.39.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.