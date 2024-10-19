Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

