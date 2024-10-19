Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Walmart by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $654.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

