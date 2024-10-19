Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 32.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.