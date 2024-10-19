Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

