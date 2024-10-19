Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Wix.com by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of WIX opened at $173.39 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

