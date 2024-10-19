Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Chevron by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 75,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.71.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

