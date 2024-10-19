Achain Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

