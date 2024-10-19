ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

