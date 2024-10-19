ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $104,412.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,483.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

