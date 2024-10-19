Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after buying an additional 2,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351,397 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $8.25 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.