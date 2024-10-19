Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
NASDAQ ACRV opened at $8.25 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
