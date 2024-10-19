Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,282,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,374,013 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Aegon Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

