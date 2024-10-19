Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,282,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,374,013 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.35.
Aegon Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.