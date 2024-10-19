aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.71 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $282.15 million and $4.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

