AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.27. AGC shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,595 shares trading hands.

AGC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.