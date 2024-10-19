AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 145,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 254,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 269.04% and a negative net margin of 13,952.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
