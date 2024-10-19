AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.10), with a volume of 172184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AJB
AJ Bell Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other AJ Bell news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.86), for a total value of £19,980.50 ($26,091.02). In other AJ Bell news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.86), for a total value of £19,980.50 ($26,091.02). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £74,929.35 ($97,844.54). Insiders have bought 21,913 shares of company stock worth $9,529,291 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.