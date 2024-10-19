AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.10), with a volume of 172184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.86), for a total value of £19,980.50 ($26,091.02). In other AJ Bell news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.86), for a total value of £19,980.50 ($26,091.02). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £74,929.35 ($97,844.54). Insiders have bought 21,913 shares of company stock worth $9,529,291 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

