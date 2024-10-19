Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and traded as low as $37.52. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 27,520 shares changing hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

