Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.14% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 71.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 4.1 %

PSNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.48. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK



Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

