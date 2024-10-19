Aleph Zero (AZERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.36 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $111.36 million and approximately $376,818.40 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 282,372,849 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

