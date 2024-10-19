Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $216.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Allstate stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

