Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

