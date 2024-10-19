Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,562 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,236,000 after acquiring an additional 243,430 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,043 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 377,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,313. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

