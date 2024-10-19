Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 4,973,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

