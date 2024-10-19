Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,923,000 after buying an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178,253.1% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,001,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,691,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

