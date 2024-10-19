AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S (NYSEARCA:QCJL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S (NYSEARCA:QCJL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of QCJL opened at $20.58 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – July-S has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21.
