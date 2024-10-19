AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XPH stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.