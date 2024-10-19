AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

