AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,121.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

