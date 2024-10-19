AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 962.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

