AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 166.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.86 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

