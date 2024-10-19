AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

