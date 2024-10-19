AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 226.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,405.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,405.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $1,031,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,787,878.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

