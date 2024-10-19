AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 899.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

