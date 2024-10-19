AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.