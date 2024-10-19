AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.49 and last traded at C$35.49, with a volume of 77805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.90.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.