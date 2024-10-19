Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Altura Energy shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 507,620 shares trading hands.
Altura Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$103.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38.
Altura Energy Company Profile
Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altura Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.