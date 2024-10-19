Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and traded as high as $72.36. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 47,319 shares.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 20.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.