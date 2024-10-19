Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.