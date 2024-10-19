American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.69 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

