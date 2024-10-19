American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.75-$14.05 EPS.
American Express Stock Down 3.1 %
AXP stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on American Express
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.