American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $282.95 and last traded at $282.95, with a volume of 6929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

