American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 924.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,149,000 after purchasing an additional 768,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Express by 71.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,547,000 after acquiring an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.78. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

