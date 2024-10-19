American Lithium (CVE:LI) Issues Earnings Results

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

CVE:LI opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$241.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.30. American Lithium has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 5.35.

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500 in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

