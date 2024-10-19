Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $502.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $523.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.20. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

